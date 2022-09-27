By Israeli agreement, Ukraine is already receiving from U.S. what it needs to fight Iranian drones - Ambassador Korniychuk

As agreed by Israel, Ukraine is already getting what it needs from the U.S. to combat Iranian kamikaze drones.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

The ambassador responded to a question about whether Israel could help Ukraine fight Iranian drones, which the Russian army has begun using at the front.

"Actually the Iranian drones are copies of American drones that were shot down by Iran in Syria. They made as similar a copy as possible. But, of course, that Israeli industry working in that sector, it's actually an entire joint venture with the United States. And, to my information, it is from the United States that we are already getting what we need. Again, not without Israel's consent," Korniychuk said.

The diplomat explained that, as a rule, all know-how and patented developments require permission from the producer or developer country.

"That is, if in a joint venture with the Americans a part is developed by Israel or it is an Israeli development that is produced in Britain or other European countries, Israel will grant such permission through third countries. Today, I believe that this is the most important shift that has occurred in recent months thanks to to our endless pressure on the Israeli side," Korniychuk said.

