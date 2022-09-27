We will not recognize Russian pseudo-referendum results - French Foreign Minister Colonna

France has no intention of recognizing the pseudo-referendums organized by the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by the head of the Foreign Ministry of France, Catherine Colonna, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"I once again confirmed to Dmytro Kuleba that Ukraine has the full support of France - economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic. France will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and will never recognize sham referendums organized by Russia," Colonna wrote.

Watch more: Zelensky to French Foreign Minister Colonnay: We expect clear EU sanctions against Russian Federation for pseudo-referendums. VIDEO