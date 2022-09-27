Russian troops hit Kharkiv: Infrastructure was damaged

In the evening of September 27, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram channel by Oleg Synehubov, head of Kharkiv RMA

"The occupiers struck Kharkiv. We appeal to the residents: do not ignore the alarm signals!" - he wrote.

See more: Employees of SES rescued 10 people who were blocked in house as result of attack of occupiers on Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov reported on four arrivals.

"Three flights over Kharkiv. They hit the Kholodnohirsky district, according to preliminary information, an infrastructure facility was damaged. There is no electricity in some areas of the city.

Information about the victims is being clarified. Energy workers are working to return electricity to the homes of Kharkiv residents as soon as possible," he wrote.

Terekhov later added that there was another arrival.