Remaining €3 billion of EU macrofinancing for Ukraine will be grant, not loan - German Ambassador Feldhusen

The last part of the European Union’s macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 3 billion euros will be provided in the form of grants, not loans.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen told about it in an interview with "European Truth", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"That was our position. We believe that Ukraine cannot pay the money back now. We wanted all the funds to be in the form of grants. But as always, we had to find a compromise: 5 billion will be a loan and 3 billion will be in the form of grants," Feldhusen said.

The ambassador could not name specific terms when the EU will be able to provide these funds, but expressed confidence that it will be by the end of the year.

"Brussels is working on this, and as a Euro-optimist, I believe that they will find a compromise," she added.