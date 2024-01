In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces shot down a Russian cruise missile.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Air Command "East".

"At 9:03 p.m. in the Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Air Defense Forces shot down a cruise missile," the message reads.

