Air Defense Forces destroy three X-59 cruise missiles fired at Odesa region and Kryvyi Rig - OC "South"

Air defense forces destroyed three X-59 cruise missiles fired by the enemy in the Odesa region and Kryvyi Rih.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to оperational command "South".

"The enemy launched a missile strike against Odessa region. Two Su-35 fighters fired two air-to-surface X-59 missiles from the Black Sea in the Crimean direction. The air defense forces destroyed both missiles in the air," the report says.

It is noted that the enemy sent a similar strike and Kryvyi Rih.

"Another Su-35 fighter fired an X-59 missile in the direction of Melitopol. And it was destroyed by the air defense forces," the OC "South" added.

Read more: Air defense shot down Russian cruise missile in Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"