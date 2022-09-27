Territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP subjected to new shelling on September 26-27 - IAEA

Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, reported on the new shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP territory, which took place on September 26-27

"This week, the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was subjected to new shelling, with an explosion blowing out windows in one of the turbine halls, once again underscoring the urgent need for a nuclear and physical security zone around the plant," Grossi said.

According to IAEA experts present at the plant, the shelling occurred around 5 p.m. local time Monday near the facility's electrical distribution station, a few hundred meters from the training center, but "no damage was reported." Other explosions were also heard a little farther away.

In addition, around 8 a.m. on Tuesday there were two more explosions near the channel that supplies water from the reservoir to the plant for its cooling system, which is an important element of nuclear safety. According to IAEA experts, the plant structures and equipment were not damaged, but windows in the engine room of Reactor Unit 2 were smashed.

"This week's shelling and explosions at the ZNPP occurred after several days without such incidents. They show that the overall situation remains precarious and immediate action is needed to reduce the risk of a major accident at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is now in the middle of a war zone," Grossi said.