After Nord Stream incident, we should expect escalation in Ukraine - Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that the incident with the gas leak at the Russian pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 may indicate that Russia is preparing to escalate its war with Ukraine.

"We can clearly see that this is an act of sabotage. An act that probably marks the next stage of the escalation of the situation we are dealing with in Ukraine," Morawiecki said Tuesday.

He also stressed that the situation showed the danger lurking in the energy cooperation between Russia and Germany.

"Today we also know that Nord Stream 1 is a pipeline through which Ukrainians have also bled," the Polish prime minister added.

In an interview Tuesday night, Morawiecki supported the view that the incident at Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was an act of sabotage.

"So this is a signal from Russia - most likely, because we are still waiting for confirmation of these circumstances, and it's very worrying. This is something that shows what means and mechanisms the Russians can use to destabilize Europe even more," said the Polish Prime Minister. .

As reported, on the night of September 26, the dispatcher of the Nord Stream-2 onshore site recorded a sharp drop in pressure in the pipeline. In addition, gas leaks were detected from both strands of the first Nord Stream - in Denmark's exclusive economic zone northeast of Bornholm Island.

Germany suspects that the leaks on the branches of Russia's Nord Stream pipeline through the Baltic Sea are a result of deliberate actions. Denmark and Sweden do not rule out the possibility of sabotage.