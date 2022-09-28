Russian group in Lyman was surrounded by operatives, - Butusov. MAP

Russian channels published a map of the offensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, writes about this on Facebook.

According to him, according to the published map:

1. The front of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces at Oskol has been breached. The Russian group in Lyman was surrounded by operatives. The withdrawal of our troops to Nevske and Terny will mean the closing of the last supply routes, the sealing of the "cauldron" and the complete defeat of the Lyman-Yampil group.

2. The Russian command obviously understands the threat, but continues to hold Lyman and Yampil. The configuration of the enemy's front is extremely disadvantageous for defense, the enemy will not be able to hold such a front for a long time. At the same time, the enemy cannot be underestimated, the control of the group is preserved, the enemy, as before, surpasses us in heavy weapons and ammunition. The battles are tough.

3. The Russians are transferring all possible reinforcements from wherever possible - for example, documents of servicemen from the 201st military base in Tajikistan, various regional and national units, and several BARS battalions have already been captured there. March replenishment of the mobilized is aimed at replenishing the 144th and 3rd motorized rifle divisions in this area. Also, 61 brigades of marines, units of the Airborne Forces are used here.

4. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already reached Kreminna, and after defeating the Limansk-Yampil group, the enemy will have to run far, to the route P66 Svatovo-Kreminna.

5. There is no northern section of the front on the map. And there our troops also crossed the Oskol and are gradually moving forward to the north of Svatove. Battles for Svatove and battles for Kreminna look inevitable and in the near future.

