Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 58,150 people, 262 planes, 224 helicopters, 2,312 tanks, 1,381 artillery systems, and 4,889 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 28, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 58,150 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 28/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 58,150 (+400) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2312 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4889(+8) units,

artillery systems - 1381 (+3) units,

MLRS - 331 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 175 (+0) units,

aircraft - 262 (+1) units,

helicopters - 224 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 989 (+12),

cruise missiles - 242 (+1),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3742 (+12) units,

special equipment -131 (+0).

Watch more: Ukrainian fighters destroyed Russian tank with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.