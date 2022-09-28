De-occupation of Georgia, after events in Ukraine, is becoming more real, - head of Parliament of Georgia Papuashvili

After the events in Ukraine, Western politicians perceive Russia’s threats more "soberly".

This was stated by the head of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, Censor.NET reports with reference to "News-Georgia".

"Now many foreign politicians regretfully talk about what the Georgian people have been talking about for years - about the risks posed by Russia from the point of view of global security and especially regional security. This was not believed until the risk approached the borders of Europe. It is good that now it is perceived from a different perspective," Papuashlvili said.

One of the main tasks of the current Georgian government is to put an end to the Russian occupation of Georgian lands.

"This is the policy that "Georgian Dream" has been pursuing for the past 10 years, and it is precisely this that ensures peace in our country," the head of the parliament added.

