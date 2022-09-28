Marines of past day destroyed enemy warehouse with ammunition and enemy manpower, - Navy

On September 27, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past day, the marines destroyed the ammunition depot and eliminated 4 invaders.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the Russian occupiers, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 15 personnel and a warehouse with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

