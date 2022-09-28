Russian policemen who shot evacuation convoys during occupation of Hostomel have been identified - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has established the identities of five more rioters who shot 10 civilian cars with civilians in Hostomel during the temporary occupation of the village.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

It is noted that civilians tried to evacuate from the combat zone in the direction of Kyiv. As a result of enemy shelling, five people died, and six more were seriously wounded.

"According to the investigation, the units of the combined unit of the Russian Guard from the cities of Kemerovo and Novokuznetsk, as well as the mobile unit of special purpose (better known as riot police) in the Krasnoyarsk region were involved in the crime. Having failed to fulfill the Kremlin's task of capturing Kyiv, the occupiers retreated and took positions in Hostomel "While staying in the area of Shevchenko and Sviato-Pokrovska Streets, the aggressors shot cars with local residents who were trying to evacuate for more than six hours," the SSU said.

The investigators established that the criminal order to shoot at civilians was given by the commander of the riot police unit, his deputy, and the representative of the Rosguard command in the Krasnoyarsk territory. As a result of the investigation, their establishment data and contacts were obtained.

In addition, two subordinates who shot motorcades with their own hands were identified.

"In the course of the investigation, 11 victims and more than 40 witnesses to the crime were identified. Also, 57 examinations were ordered and 9 investigative experiments were carried out, video from cameras located near the place of shootings and a video recording of a witness of the events were obtained. So far, five invaders have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 (violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SSU added.

