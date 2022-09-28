Pasichnik and Saldo ask Putin to consider entry of "LPR" and occupied Kherson region into Russian Federation (updated)

Terrorist, leader of the so-called "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to consider the inclusion of the "LPR" in the Russian Federation.

This is stated in his address to Putin, Censor.NET informs.

In it, Pasichnyk addresses the Russian dictator allegedly on behalf of the entire people of the Luhansk region and refers to the "results" of the pseudo-referendum held in the occupied territory.

"...I ask you to consider the issue of the entry of the "Luhansk People's Republic" into Russia with the rights of a subject of the Russian Federation!" - noted the puppet of the Kremlin.

As "RIA-News" reports, Kherson puppet Volodymyr Saldo also addressed Putin with a similar request. He asks to consider the issue of the entry of the occupied Kherson region into the Russian Federation.

