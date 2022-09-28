Scholz on threat of nuclear attack: I want to clearly say to Russia - leave this idea behind!

Russia should not even think about using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the newspaper Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung, Censor.NET reports.

The Chancellor of Germany noted that no one can know for sure whether Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons.

"Who knows? However, like US President Joe Biden, I want to tell Russia clearly: leave this idea behind!" - he said.

The chancellor called the mobilization in Russia "an act of desperation and a somewhat panicked reaction to the failures of the Russian armed forces."

"Putin is making mistakes after mistakes. He could immediately end this war by withdrawing his troops and then start negotiations with Kyiv," Scholz said.

