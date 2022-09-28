Putin does not plan to make appeals based on "results" of pseudo-referendums, - Peskov

Russian dictator Putin does not plan to make a separate appeal regarding the results of the "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was announced by Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET informs with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"Putin does not currently plan to address the Russians regarding the "referendums" that have passed," he said.

Peskov also noted that Putin is going to meet with the leaders of the "DPR" and "LPR" Denys Pushylin and Leonid Pasichnyk, but the exact date has not yet been determined.

It was previously reported that the puppets of the Kremlin in the occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Luhansk regions have already announced the results of their pseudo-referendums for "joining" the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Pasichnik and Saldo ask Putin to consider the inclusion of the "LPR" and the occupied Kherson Oblast in the Russian Federation

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers liberated Novoselivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO