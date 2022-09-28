Scholz is ready to open Germany to Russian evaders: They must pass security check in advance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz approves the idea of accepting Russians of military age fleeing Putin’s mobilization "for reasons of conscience".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, he stated this in an interview with the newspaper Neue Osnabrucker Zeitung.

"I'm all for offering these people protection," Scholz said.

At the same time, he noted that such people, "of course, must pass a security check in advance so that we know who we are letting into our country."

Scholz was not asked in the interview about how to check whether a Russian fleeing mobilization supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine and whether he shares the imperialist views of the majority of countrymen who approve of the war.

Read more: Ukraine will receive air defense system that even Bundeswehr does not have, - Ambassador Feldhusen