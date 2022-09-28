Odesa City Council refused to move monument to Catherine II to museum

At the 15th session, the Odesa City Council did not support the draft decision on dismantling and moving the monument to Empress Catherine II to the regional historical and local history museum.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Ukrinform.

During the voting, only 17 members of the city council supported the draft decision introduced by the deputies of the "European Solidarity" faction.

"The monument to Catherine II is a marker of the Russian world, which the Russian occupiers try to install everywhere they go. They are now planning to install such a monument in the temporarily occupied Kherson and Luhansk. That is why this sculpture has no place in the center of Odesa," he said under during the session, deputy Andriy Vahapov.

His colleague Oleh Zviahin reminded that the monument is not guarded, and it was repeatedly splashed with red paint.

The group of deputies who initiated the transfer of the monument to Catherine II to the museum noted in an explanatory note that "the perpetuation of Russian, imperial, communist and anti-Ukrainian figures, events and symbols, which is a colonial legacy of the occupation regimes that sought to destroy the independence, sovereignty and statehood of Ukraine and the Ukrainian nation, in the form of monuments in the city of Odesa, is unacceptable in the conditions of the war waged by the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, against Ukraine."

As reported, the Odesa authorities organized an internet conference and an electronic survey of the city's residents regarding the dismantling or preservation of the monument to Catherine II.

Odesa RMA believes that the city council should urgently resolve the issue of dismantling and transferring the monument to the Russian empress to the museum.

The Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko stated that the monument to Catherine II in Odesa "hardly needs to be left", but the decision on its dismantling and the corresponding appeal to the ministry should be made by local deputies.