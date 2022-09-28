EU privately calls on Kyiv to move away from "single news" format on television, - German Ambassador Feldhusen

German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen said that the EU is privately calling on Kyiv to move away from the "single marathon" format on television and give viewers a choice.

As Censor.NET informs, she said this in an interview with "European Truth".

She was asked what Berlin's position is regarding those steps that are criticized in Ukraine as anti-democratic, in particular, disconnection from the broadcasts of three TV channels.

"Maybe not publicly, but we talk about these things with the Ukrainian government all the time. We have a common goal: for Ukraine to remain democratic even during the war," answered Anka Feldgusen.

According to her, the EU understands that information warfare is a component of modern wars, and its partners understand why Ukraine banned pro-Russian channels, but since they were not the only ones affected by the restrictions, Kyiv has been repeatedly urged to move to a more open information space.

When asked whether it was a departure from the "single marathon", the ambassador said that this could be one of the examples of what should be done.

"People should have alternative sources of information. It seems to me that all your political forces are now patriotic. Everyone wants Ukraine to win. Maybe there are different views, but still everyone is a patriot. And people should be given the opportunity to choose what they want to watch," said Anka Feldgusen.