Vasyl Nebenzya, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UN, accused the President of Ukraine Zelensky of trying to disrupt the mobilization in Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"President Zelensky has not been shy in recent days to record several video messages in Russian in order to try to disrupt the partial mobilization recently announced in Russia, to "drive a wedge" between the government and society according to Maidan recipes. And today, President Zelensky claimed from the screen that during the mobilization, first of all, citizens of non-Russian nationalities, as many men as possible, who represent the indigenous population of Russia's regions. But this will not happen in Russia," said the post-envoy of the Russian Federation to the UN.

