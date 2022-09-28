Russian Federation still does not give Ukraine opportunity to visit site of terrorist attack in Olenivka, - Ombudsman Lubinets

The Russian Federation still does not give Ukraine the opportunity to visit the place where the Russian army committed a war crime in Olenivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which Ukrainian prisoners of war died en masse.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The Russian Federation still does not allow me to come to Olenivka. Everyone would have heard about it if I was there... We continue to work on it," the ombudsman said.

At the same time, Lubinets noted that in the office of the Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Tetyana Moskalkova, to his request with a proposal to visit the site of the terrorist attack in Olenivka together, they replied that this issue is being dealt with by a "separate ombudsman" in the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)".

"What was Moskalkova's reaction to the offer to visit together the place of mass death of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, -Ed.)? The official answer was that I, as the ombudsman of Ukraine, should not contact her, but the "ombudsman" of the DPR, because this a separate "state", there is a separate ombudsman who deals with this issue. The Russian side continues to play such a game "I am not me, and the house is not mine". The whole world understands that this territory is captured by the Russian Federation, everyone is talking about it, except the Russian Federation. This is an attempt to hide from responsibility, although it does not save them," he clarified.

Read more: Occupiers have already released 32 kamikaze drones in south of Ukraine, 22 of them were shot down, OC "South"

In addition, Lubinets noted that the special monitoring mission of the UN, created by the decision of the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent investigation, did not visit Olenivka. "I made an analysis of this mission, and based on the facts, I showed that of the three foreigners who are part of it, all of them are actually under the influence of Russia," the ombudsman added.

We remind you that on July 28, the armed forces of the Russian Federation staged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of the correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as a result of the explosion, about 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 130 were injured.

Ukraine demands from the UN and the ICRC to immediately react to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to conduct an inspection of the colony where captured Ukrainian servicemen were kept.