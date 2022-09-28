Putin continues his failed strategy, European Union strengthens sanctions, - Borrell

The European Union proposes additional sanctions against those who support and facilitate the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Putin is doubling down on a failed strategy. The EU is staying the course. Our strategy is working and our sanctions are having a convincing effect.

Today, we propose additional restrictive measures against those who support, facilitate or benefit from the invasion of Ukraine," he emphasized.

