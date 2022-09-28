During September 28, Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near 11 settlements. Our aviation hit 2 strongholds of Russians, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on September 28.

The message states: "The two hundred and seventeenth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy continues to carry out the task of fully occupying the Donetsk region and maintaining the temporarily captured territories, conducts defensive actions on the occupied borders, and also tries to prevent the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. Shells the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and homes of civilians, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war. There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

During the current day, the occupiers carried out 2 missile and 3 air strikes, carried out more than 6 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

More than 8 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Mariinka, Mykolaiv, Vyshchetarasivka, Ternovi Pody, Myrne and Novohrihorivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. In other directions, the enemy shelled populated areas with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of ​​Senkivka settlement of Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Sosnivka, Krasne, Hrushivka and Senkove;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Stary Karavan, Sloviansk, Zakitne, Dibrova and Ozerne;

in the Bakhmut direction - Spirne, Siversk, Serebrianka, New York, Andriivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Opytne, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, Yuriivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele and Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Tonenka, Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Mariinka, Elizavetivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Heorhiivka;

in the Novopavlivsk direction – Pavlivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Yehorivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne and Vremivka;

more than 20 settlements were shelled in Zaporizhzhia areas. Among them are Stepove, Pavlivka, Novopil, Orihiv, Temyrivka, Olhivske and Huliaipole.

In the South Bug direction, more than 25 settlements along the contact line, including Nikopol, were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery. In order to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and target civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy carried out up to 40 UAV sorties in this direction.

The so-called "partial" mobilization measures are ongoing in the Russian Federation and parts of the regions of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. In remote settlements of the Russian Federation, the entire male population of a certain age category is subject to mobilization, despite the lack of experience of military service in the past and combat experience. There are rare cases of mobilization of persons with disabilities, cancer patients, parents with many children, and persons over sixty years of age. In some regions, the population is trying to resist such forced mobilization.

The lack of readiness to implement mobilization measures was noted at assembly points in the Belgorod and Rostov regions. Thus, newly arrived personnel must purchase winter uniforms and protective equipment at their own expense.

The tendency of persons of conscription age to find ways to evade mobilization continues. Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, men, in order to avoid mobilization, try to pay off with a bribe, go abroad to the Russian Federation, get a job at a critical infrastructure enterprise, or commit a petty crime.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaytseve, Mayorsk, Zalizne, Odradivka, Mykolaivka Druha, Ozerianivka, Pervomaiske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Bezimenne settlements.

In order to support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Defense Forces struck two enemy strongholds during the day.

Missile troops and artillery hit the command post, four areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, and one relay station.