EU will apply "Crimean sanctions" to all territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia, - Borrell

The European Union will apply the sanctions that apply to occupied Crimea against all territories temporarily not controlled by Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are expanding the geographic scope of the restrictions on Crimea, which were adopted earlier this year, to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. They will cover all areas of Ukraine not under government control, including Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts, which do not belong to Donbas and which were not part of past decisions ", Borrell said.

It should be noted that the "Crimean sanctions", introduced by the European Union after the occupation of the peninsula, prohibit the import of products from Crimea or Sevastopol into the EU. They also provide for a ban on infrastructural and financial investments.

At the same time, it is forbidden to import certain goods or technologies from the EU to the peninsula for local companies or for use in the telecommunications, transport and energy sectors and for exploration, production of oil, gas and mineral resources.

