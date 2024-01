The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, made public information about the missile attack on the city.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Vilkul in Telegram.

"Kryvyi Rih is a rocket attack. Stay in shelters. Do not film or post anything on social media," he wrote.

