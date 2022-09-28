Threat of tactical nuclear strike against Ukraine has increased, but is still unlikely - CNN

The United States believes that the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons in a war against Ukraine is the highest since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression. However, such an option still remains unlikely.

According to many CNN sources, the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons has certainly increased. However, it is noted that the overall assessment of the situation has not changed, and so far there is no indication that Russia is planning to use nuclear weapons in the near future.

Several U.S. defense officials, who have also stated that they see no indication that Russia is moving nuclear weapons, have stated that they believe in the ability of the United States to detect the movement of even small tactical warheads.

It is also noted that the U.S. government's overall assessment that the threat is greater than before, is based primarily on Putin's rhetoric and analysis of his thinking amid Russia's losses in Ukraine, rather than on any hard data that Russia is weighing the nuclear option more seriously.

