The U.S. determined that Russia falsified the results of the referendums, which it said showed predominant support for annexation.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Associated Press, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said.

"These so-called referendums were an office of coercion and disinformation carried out by the puppet government under orders from Russia," Jean-Pierre stressed.

She also made clear that the White House is preparing new sanctions against Russia in response to the referendums, saying that the U.S. and its allies plan to impose "serious economic costs on Russia as they push for annexation."

