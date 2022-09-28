Zelensky and Michel discussed practical steps of EU in response to Russian pseudo-referendums

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and the Chairman of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the EU’s practical steps in response to Russia’s "referendums" in the occupied territories.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Zelensky stated this in Twіtter.

"Had a conversation with Charles Michel. Expressed gratitude for the EU's unanimous condemnation of the illegal 'referendums' and its unwavering support for Ukraine. We discussed the EU's practical steps in response, including the strengthening of sanctions. During the conversation with Michel, we exchanged views on Ukraine's progress in implementing the recommendations necessary for further progress towards EU membership," he wrote.

