At night, Russians launched missile attack on Dnipro: three dead, including child, five injured. PHOTOS

The Russians hit residential areas of the Dnipro with rockets.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Dead and injured children, dozens of mutilated houses...

The Russians hit the night Dnipro with missiles. They shelled residential quarters.

At the moment, we know about three dead, among them one child... Five more are injured, including a 12-year-old girl. The rescuers got her out of the broken house, where she was just sleeping when a Russian missile flew there...

Several private houses were completely destroyed. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble - they are looking for people. There is a possibility that there may still be children there," the report says.

It is noted that more than 60 private houses and several high-rise buildings were damaged in the city. Damaged markets, buses, cars, and power lines.

