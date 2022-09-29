Loud explosion rang out in Melitopol. Car of traitor Shapurova, who headed occupation "department of education", was damaged - Fedorov (updated)

On the morning of September 29, a powerful explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A loud explosion in a residential area of Melitopol, near the industrial and economic college. We are clarifying the details," Fedorov said.

Later, Fedorov added that there was detailed information from the resistance forces: the car of the top local collaborator of the traitor Elena Shapurova was set on fire.

"A person who, in peaceful life, became famous for numerous corruption schemes at the college, found his "vocation": he headed the occupation's "department of education" and helped the occupiers in every possible way to establish a racist "education" regime. According to eyewitnesses, the traitor is alive, but she was scared to death," the message reads.