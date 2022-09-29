It will take several years to supply Ukraine with 18 new HIMARS, - Pentagon

The supply of new HIMARs, which are included in the latest US military aid package, is aimed at supporting Ukraine’s defense needs in the long term.

This was stated at a briefing by a high-ranking representative of the Pentagon, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The latest aid package includes 18 highly mobile artillery rocket systems along with the corresponding ammunition. As part of the USAI program, the United States will purchase these systems from the manufacturer for delivery to Ukraine, rather than withdrawing them directly from the US military stockpile, as was done previously with the 16 HIMARS jet systems sent to Ukraine.

According to a senior official of the US Department of Defense, the arrival of the last HIMARS promised to Ukraine may take some time.

"The procurement and delivery of these HIMARS systems and related ammunition will take several years. Today's announcement is just the beginning of the procurement process," the official said.

While Ukraine's long-term procurement of the newly developed HIMARS does not prevent the U.S. from continuing to remove existing systems from the arsenal if necessary, it serves the greater purpose of having these systems under contract and in reserve for later delivery, the government official said.

"If we don't invest today to buy HIMARS for the future, they won't be there when the Ukrainian armed forces need them in the future," the official said.

"This is a really significant investment, and it is intended to ensure that in the future Ukraine has what it needs for the long term to deter future threats. This in no way precludes the fact that we will continue to invest in their current forces, using the capabilities that are available today, and that we can get today from American stockpiles," he explained.