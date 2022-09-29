396 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 779 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.
These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.
Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 402, Kharkiv - 232, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 47, Dnipropetrovsk - 28.
"On the night of September 29, as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers on the city of Dnipro, one child was killed and another was injured. On September 28, a 17-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region," the message reads.
2,500 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.