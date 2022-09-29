396 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 779 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of September 29, 2022, more than 1,175 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 396 children died and more than 779 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 402, Kharkiv - 232, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 72, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 55, Zaporizhzhia - 47, Dnipropetrovsk - 28.

"On the night of September 29, as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers on the city of Dnipro, one child was killed and another was injured. On September 28, a 17-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region," the message reads.

2,500 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.