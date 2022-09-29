Thanks to "people’s satellite", support from space gives results on battlefield. In 2 days, enemy lost armored vehicles worth more than cost of entire project, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, held a working meeting with volunteer Serhii Prytula, with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Defense.

Reznikov reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, among other things, they discussed the practical results of the unprecedented project, which was implemented in the summer.

"As everyone probably remembers, thanks to the donations of Ukrainians, the defense forces of Ukraine got access to information from the group of satellites of the ICEYE company. One satellite fully works for the needs of our defense, almost two dozen more are involved when the need arises. When, in June, the Ministry of Defense proposed to direct the funds collected for the purchase of Bayraktars to the strengthening of the means of space reconnaissance, we expected a qualitative increase in the capabilities of our troops. So far, all our expectations have been fully fulfilled," Reznikov notes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, primarily the combat brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, have been receiving a stream of data from ICEYE satellites for some time. The images are directly deciphered and processed by military intelligence specialists of the Ministry of Defense who have undergone appropriate training.

"For obvious reasons, I cannot reveal all the details, but just imagine: in the first two days of the satellite's operation, more than 60 units of combat equipment were detected, which the enemy tried to disguise in forest strips and behind other obstacles. It was detected because ICEYE satellites collect information by technology Synthetic aperture radar (SAR). The specified technique would be very difficult or impossible to detect using optical satellites. Instead, the coordinates of the "hidden" were quickly transmitted to inflict fire damage. In particular, in the area of ​​Khreshchenivka and Ukrainka villages in the Kherson region, as well as nearby New settlements in Donetsk region," Reznikov noted.

Read more: Ukrainians will never surrender again. We have learned our lesson, - Reznikov

It is also noted that in fact, in just these two days, the enemy lost armored vehicles for a greater amount than the entire project with satellites is worth.

"But the main thing is that it helps save the lives of our soldiers, who are priceless. What should be understood about the advantages provided by ICEYE satellites? First, Ukraine got the opportunity to combine optical satellite data from partners and SAR data.

This fundamentally increases our ability to detect and inflict damage on the Russian occupiers. Satellites with SAR technology become especially relevant in autumn and winter when the weather is bad, cloudy, or snowy. For them, there is no difference - day or night. Therefore, the enemy will not hide," writes the Ukrainian minister.

"Secondly, it is our military that determines where and when to receive the necessary data. Currently, systematic monitoring of the main areas of hostilities in the south and east is carried out.

Thirdly, information flows from analysts to combat units very quickly. It will be more difficult for the Russian occupiers to hide their intentions, which will further complicate their logistics.

Therefore, once again I want to thank everyone who contributed to the financing of this initiative, the team of the Serhiy Prytula Foundation - for its implementation, entrepreneur Maksym Polyakov - for his very important assistance. This is a real contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense thanks to technological advantage. After all, the Russian troops do not have such capabilities," Reznikov adds.

"I have already repeatedly noted that we will be able to defeat Russia only at the expense of the quality of our defense.

That is why I consider this project to be a kind of startup that will open the door to other ambitious initiatives and solutions. At the meeting, we also discussed other needs of our military to coordinate actions for the coming months.

Several interesting ideas have the potential to become popular projects. I want to once again thank the entire volunteer community for the versatile, powerful, competent support of our soldiers. It's real synergy. The advantage of the defense department is in the scale of activity and systematic processes. The strength of volunteers lies in their mobility, flexibility, lack of formalities that burden the process of spending budget funds," the post says.

Read more: Reznikov warned Putin: No bunker will protect war criminals from punishment

According to Reznikov, in 5 months, the Ministry of Defense delivered more than 500,000 bulletproof vests to the AFU only under direct contracts with manufacturers. Thanks to the rhythmic work, reserves of more than 150,000 body armor were formed.

But in March-April, the operational assistance of citizens and businesses, accumulated through volunteer structures, was invaluable for providing the army, whose numbers were growing explosively. In the same way, non-linear projects, which in the future can be put on the rails of the state, are sometimes easier and faster to launch as people's initiatives.

"When a heroic and professional army relies on such a people, Ukraine's victory is inevitable."