The press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmytro Peskov, announced the signing ceremony of "agreements on the accession" of the occupied Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

According to Peskov, the "ceremony" will take place on September 30 in the Georgiev Hall of the Kremlin Palace. It is scheduled to start at 03:00 p.m..

It is expected that the "accession" of the occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia regions will be announced.

Peskov added that during the "ceremony" there will be a "comprehensive speech" by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Earlier it became known that deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation received an invitation to an event in the Kremlin with the participation of Putin, which should take place on Friday, September 30, at 3:00 p.m.

Also, a stage was set up on Red Square in Moscow for a rally in honor of the "joining".