Russians do not allow about 1,000 refugees from occupied territories of Ukraine to enter Latvia, - Haidai

At the Burachka checkpoint in the Pskov region of Russia, citizens of Ukraine trying to leave for Latvia have not been released for 4 days.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"At the Burachka checkpoint in the Pskov region, the Russians have not let out Ukrainian citizens who want to leave for 4 days. About 200 cars have gathered in the queue. People, including disabled people and small children, are in terrible conditions," the report says.

According to the head of the RMA, he was informed about this through a chatbot by the refugees themselves, who are trying to escape from the occupied settlements of Ukraine through the territory of Russia.

Haidai added that almost 1,000 citizens are waiting in line at this checkpoint. People are afraid that after the announcement of the results of the pseudo-referendums, they will not be released at all.