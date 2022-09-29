"Energoatom" refutes information about fire at power unit #2 of Zaporizhzhia NPP

NAEC "Energoatom" does not confirm the information that appeared in some Telegram channels about the fire at power unit 2 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"As of 3:40 p.m. on September 29, 2022, no fires or fires have been recorded at the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the press service of "Energoatom" notes.

"Unreliable information about the fire at the second power unit of the ZNPP is being spread in Telegram channels. We officially inform you that this is not true. As of 3:40 p.m. on September 29, 2022, no fires or fires were recorded at the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the message reads.

"We assume that the specified unreliable information appeared as a result of the following event. The perimeter around the ZNPP is mined by Russian military personnel stationed at the station. There have already been six cases when these mines exploded due to wild boars, dogs, foxes. Today, another explosion occurred on the perimeter - on the voltage supply line to the nitrogen-oxygen station from power unit No. 6. As a result of the explosion, the line was damaged, due to a voltage surge, one of the voltage transformers at power unit No. 6 was short-circuited with slight smoke. For safety reasons, a fire brigade was called, but it was not necessary to use it, as it was not necessary," - adds Energoatom.

So, as noted, currently the greatest danger is the perimeter of the station, which is mined with explosives, and the approaches and entrances to it. The complete safety of the ZNPP and its surroundings can be guaranteed in only one way - by creating a safe zone, deoccupying the plant and returning it to the control of the state of Ukraine.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels reported on the extraordinary situation at the ZNPP - a fire at Unit No. 2.

We will remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

In two days, the International Atomic Energy Agency formed the composition of the mission to the station.

On August 31, the IAEA mission left Kyiv for the Zaporizhzhia NPP to inspect the situation and establish a permanent representation. At the same time, the Russian invaders are shelling Energodar in order to create a suitable "picture" for the IAEA mission.