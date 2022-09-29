Nagin, commander of assault unit of "Wagner" PMC, was eliminated near Bakhmut, - mass media

In Ukraine, the commander of the "Wagner" PMC, 41-year-old Oleksiy Nagin with the call sign Terek, was eliminated.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the investigative community InformNapalm.

The community, referring to a number of information resources, notes that on September 20 near Bakhmut, the 41-year-old commander of the assault squad of the "Wagner" PMC Oleksiy Nagin - "Terek" was eliminated.

Nagin, according to InformNapalm, was a "veteran" of hostilities in Chechnya, Georgia, Donbas, Syria and Libya.

For his "services" he was awarded three orders of courage, a platinum star of the hero of the "Wagner" PMC, medals "For courage" and "For the defense of Crimea". Nagin also received some other "medals" from the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

