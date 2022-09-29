Putin’s rating began to decrease after announcement of mobilization, - "Levada Center"

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization, the positive assessment of his activities among Russians fell.

This is evidenced by the results of the "Levada Center" survey, Censor.NET informs.

The positive assessment of Putin's performance as president decreased by 6 pp. If during the last three months his work was approved by 83% of respondents, then in September - 77%. A fifth (21%) does not approve.





Also, at the end of September compared to August, the share of those who believe that things in the country are going in the right direction decreased. If in August there were 67%, then this month - 60%. 27% of respondents believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction (24% in August).

