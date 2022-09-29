Bulgaria will not supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, - Minister of Defense Stoyanov

Bulgaria has no intention of supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons. This requires a separate decision of the country’s parliament.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the technical government of the country, Dimitar Stoyanov, Censor.NET reports with reference to BNT.

"Ukrainian ambassador Vitaly Moskalenko requested heavy weapons from us. My answer was clear: there is a decision of the parliament on the provision of military-technical assistance, but not on the provision of weapons. We cannot violate it," Stoyanov said.

According to him, Bulgaria will not be able to supply Ukraine with weapons until the position of the parliament changes. But the country does not abandon its obligations regarding the repair of Ukrainian military equipment.

Read more: AFU destroyed three S-300 anti-aircraft missile complexes in Tokmak area, - General Staff