In recent days, more than 200 wounded invaders were delivered to hospitals of occupied Starobilsk, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to lose personnel in Ukraine, over 200 wounded Russian occupiers have been delivered to the hospitals of Starobilsk (Luhansk region) in recent days alone.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. In particular, the enemy's concentration of manpower and military equipment in the area of ​​Nova Kuban of the Kherson region has been confirmed to have been damaged, which also led to the detonation of ammunition. The enemy's losses are being specified," the message reads.

It emphasizes that, according to detailed information, the enemy lost more than 40 people wounded and about 15 killed as a result of fire damage to the occupiers in the Sofiivka district of Berdiansk district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"In addition, more than 200 wounded invaders have been brought to medical facilities in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region in recent days," the General Staff concluded.

