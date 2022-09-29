Restrictions on strikes on Russia apply only to HIMARS from U.S. - Markarova

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the non-use of American weapons for strikes on Russian territory refers only to HIMARS rocket artillery systems, and not to all types of weapons supplied.

According to Censor.NЕТ, she stated this in an interview with "European truth".

Markarova was commenting on Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov's statement about Ukraine's commitments not to use Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory. When asked whether the restriction applies only to HIMARS, or to all U.S. weapons in general, Markarova said that "it applies to HIMARS only."

To remind, in August, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine had pledged not to use Western weapons on Russian territory, but there were no such restrictions with regard to temporarily occupied Crimea.

"We have agreements with the United States that we will not use weapons provided to us by the United States and partners on the territory of the Russian Federation. But if we are talking today about the deoccupation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, where the enemy is, then accordingly we have no such restrictions," the Minister stated.

Markarova also confirmed that the United States had not imposed any restrictions on Ukraine's strikes with U.S. weapons on the territory of Crimea.