US Senate supported allocation of additional $12.4 billion in aid to Ukraine

The US Senate approved a bill on temporary financing of government programs, which includes $12.4 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to ZN.ua.

The funds will be used both for military assistance and financial support to the Ukrainian government.

For military needs it is planned to allocate $3 billion. The money will be used for the purchase and delivery of weapons, equipment and supplies, maintenance, "payment of logistics salaries," as well as the provision of intelligence to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and security forces.

Another $4.5 billion is proposed to be used for economic support of Kyiv, in particular, to ensure the work of government agencies, which will ensure macroeconomic stability and provide basic services to citizens.

The bill also authorizes President Joe Biden to transfer to Ukraine $3.7bn worth of arms from the US arsenals. $2.04bn is earmarked for replenishing the US own arms stocks and production of new ammunition.

Read more: It will take several years to supply Ukraine with 18 new HIMARS, - Pentagon

About $3 billion is planned to be spent on supplying U.S. troops deployed in Europe, and another $2 million is planned for accounting and control of aid expenditures. There is $35 million to prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiation incidents in Ukraine.

The bill must be approved by both chambers of the U.S. Congress by Oct. 1. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on September 30.