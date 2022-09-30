8 people were injured by night-time shelling of Mykolaiv - Kim. VIDEO

Rescuers freed a woman from the rubble in Mykolaiv. In total, 8 people were injured as a result of the night rocket shelling of the city.

This was stated by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The State Emergencies Service has released the woman. She is alive. Eight wounded. We verify the lists of residents," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of rocket fire in Mykolaiv on Friday night, one of the rockets hit a multi-storey apartment building.

