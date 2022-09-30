Night shelling of Dnipro: one person killed, five wounded. More than 100 buses burned. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of the Dnipro on the night of September 30, one person was killed and 5 injured, high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a store and administrative buildings were damaged. More than 100 buses burned.

This was stated by the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko and mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Reznychenko noted that the Russians hit Dnipro with Iskanders.

"Several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a shop and administrative buildings were damaged in the city," he wrote.

According to Reznychenko, enemy missiles destroyed a transport company. In the flames of the fire after the shelling 52 buses burned down, another 98 were damaged.

Dnipro Mayor Filatov writes that more than 100 buses burned down. "Tomorrow we will get to work late," he said.

"Who tomorrow will go by routes 73, 87A, 106, 107, 146A and 146B, please plan your time and do not complain about delays," Filatov warned.

Reznychenko notes that the Russians were hunting in the region as well. They hit Nikopol three times with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. Industrial facilities, a dozen private houses, a water pipe and an electric power line were damaged in the Chervonogrihorivska community. Shells hit private homes in Nikopol.





