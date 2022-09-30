Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 59,080 people, 264 planes, 225 helicopters, 2,338 tanks, 1,391 artillery systems, 4,932 armored vehicles

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 30, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 59,080.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.09 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 59080 (+500) persons were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2338 (+13)

APV ‒ 4932(+23)

artillery systems – 1391 (+6)

MLRS – 333 (+2)

Anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 176 (+1)

aircraft – 264 (+2)

helicopters – 225 (+1)

UAV operational-tactical level – 1003 (+8),

cruise missiles ‒ 246 (+0),

warships / boats ‒ 15 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 3768 (+17)

special equipment ‒ 131 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions," the AFU General Staff reported.

