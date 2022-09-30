Occupiers check men’s documents totally on streets. Those with Donetsk registration are immediately sent to front - City Council

Russians in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the so-called "military commandant’s office" totally checks the documents of the men on the streets.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Mariupol City Council.

"The pseudo-referendums and the so-called 'annexation' of the occupied territories to the Russian Federation have opened the way for mobilization activities. The Mariupol collaborators have already prepared relevant decisions.

Yes, earlier we wrote about a document of the occupation administration on mobilization in Mariupol. It spoke about reserving workers at the Emergency Medical Care Hospital for the period of mobilization.

Now they started checking documents right on the city streets. People with Donetsk registration were sent straight to the front. In addition, the city has begun an audit of fortifications, the occupiers are preparing to defend themselves because the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attacking," the report said.

Mariupol residents are urged to try to avoid mobilization.

"Do not become "cannon fodder" for the Russian occupiers, like the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk," the city council emphasizes.