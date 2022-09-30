We call on Kyiv to cease hostilities and return to negotiating table. "People’s choice" in occupied territories will not be discussed - Putin
29 575170
Russian President Putin called on the authorities of Ukraine to "cease hostilities" and "sit down at the negotiating table."
He stated this during his speech, Censor.NET reports.
"We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately cease fire, all hostilities, the war it started back in 2014, and return to the negotiating table. We are ready for this. We have said this more than once," said the Russian dictator.
At the same time, Putin said that the "people's choice" in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions "will not be discussed."