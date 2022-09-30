Putin - Kyiv: Residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become citizens of Russian Federation. Forever

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a speech in the St. George’s Hall of the Kremlin before signing the agreement on the "inclusion" of the occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia, appealed to the Ukrainian authorities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the BBC.

"I want the Kyiv authorities and their masters to hear me. People who live in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens. Forever," Putin said.

