Germany will never recognize results of pseudo-referendums in territories occupied by Russian troops, - Steinmeier

Germany will continue to support Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the presentation of orders "For services to the Federal Republic of Germany" on the eve of the Day of German Unity

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official page of the President of Germany.

The Putin regime is pushing the escalation further and further - even today, with the annexation of four Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - following illegal "sham referendums" this week. We do not recognize these alleged results, we do not recognize these border changes!" Steinmeier said.

He stated that the war brought suffering and destruction to the people of Ukraine, turned entire cities into ruins and forced millions of people to flee.

Read more: Participants of IAEA General Assembly demand from Russia to leave territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP

"We are all shocked by the fact that Putin is destroying Gorbachev's dream of a "common home in Europe" to the very foundations. This dream has been replaced by a nightmare: war has returned to Europe. This war is not only a war against Ukraine. It is also an attack on international law and on the values ​​of liberal democracies - on our values! There can be only one answer: we stand together with Ukraine, together with our European neighbors. We must continue to support Ukraine as much as it will be necessary: ​​financially, humanitarianly, politically and militarily," he said.

Steinmeier began his speech with a quote from the work of Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan: "Today we are talking about bridges. About bridges that connect, about people who build bridges, who walk on these bridges."

The German president concluded his speech with a reference to Zhadan's quote.