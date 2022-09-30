European Union condemned Russia’s official confirmation of occupation of territories of Ukraine

Even during the speech of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in which he announces the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine, the reaction of the European Union appeared.

"27 leaders condemn illegal annexation. We do not and will never recognize a fake referendum. We will never recognize illegal annexation," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

"The announcement of the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Russia is a major violation of international law and the UN Charter. No fake referendum can justify this," tweeted Josep Borrell, the EU's top representative for foreign policy.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted that "the illegal annexation announced by Putin will not change anything."

It will be recalled that on September 20, the Russian-appointed occupation officials of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions announced that from September 23 to 27, "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation will be held in the occupied territories.

On September 28, Kremlin puppets in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Luhansk regions announced the results of their pseudo-referendums for joining the Russian Federation. Presumably, the results speak in favor of the regions joining the Russian Federation.

On September 30, Putin signed "agreements" on the annexation of captured Ukrainian territories, none of which are fully controlled by Russian forces.